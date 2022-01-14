I simply have a question to ask: why do we allow such wild celebrations of holidays in our town? New Year’s was a war zone it seemed.
All of the blasting and bomb-sounding fireworks were way over and above what was in reason. The noise level is deafening. You can’t watch TV over them or sleep in your own bed over them. We had a house full of sickness and couldn’t rest.
The children are overwhelmed by the blasts for they surely aren’t designed to delight children. However, ride-by shootings can get lost in the middle of all that noise. They should be banned. Fireworks of that magnitude are dangerous and fire hazards.
Wake up friends and neighbors and stand up. This isn’t going away until we do. Call the commissioners and let them know how you feel about this so-called freedom to celebrate. Who’s freedom?
Deana Walker
Brunswick