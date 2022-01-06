After reading two insane letters in the Dec. 30 News, (Bob Thigpen’s usual the Blacks are getting the shaft at every turn and the periodic every-15-days undecipherable coded drivel from Tony Baker) I am beyond any rational thought on any subject.
The best I can come up with is to ask myself how can anyone’s thought processes be so out of this universe? If anyone out there is so lost and needs stronger evidence of how the USA has gotten so out of kilter, just try to force yourself to reread these two mad mutterings again. Lots of people think just like these two — perhaps not Baker. No hope of recovery folks or that 2022 will be a better year.
The roadmap for our once great country as it swan dives into the cesspool looks bleak; the detours are running out of time.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island