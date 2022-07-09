The purpose of ordinances is to protect public health and safety and to protect community quality of life, not to protect the building industry. Almost every member of the zoning review committee is in the development value chain, and are sacrificing the public interest for their business interests and masking the conversation in political terms.
The zoning rewrite was designed by the county as a community driven process, and those community inputs gave TSW the basis for the ordinances they have proposed. Simplifying ordinances was one of eight goals, and the zoning review committee is ignoring the other seven. Neal Boatright just doesn’t want rules that will impact his business, and to deride this as government intrusion is ridiculous. It’s what high-growth, sustainable jurisdictions do to protect the community and to prosper.
The International Building Code is over 700 pages, the current electrical code is about 1,000 pages, and the plumbing code is 492 pages. The proposed ordinances are 180 pages. So what?
Jim Frasche
St. Simons Island