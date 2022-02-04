My husband’s aunt passed away two years ago and relatives decided to sell the property, which was 0.4 acres in size.
We learned that after the property sold, the buyer initially planned to cut down all the trees, including two live oaks. One of these live oaks is registered. Further, the buyer planned to subdivide the lot even though the code states that subdividing lots that are less than 0.5 acres in size is prohibited.
After many neighbors, including myself, reached out to Cap Fendig and the tree board it seemed like the process to cut down the trees was slowed as well as the development of the lot.
Now, I have no idea what Cap Fendig did or if he got involved because he did not respond to my email but something happened because the two live oak trees of concern are now surrounded by barriers with huge signs which say “Tree Protection Zone — Keep Out”. As residents of this beautiful island we must all do our part. I believe Cap Fendig supports our efforts.
Linda Porter
St. Simons Island