As a student of history and politics for more than 40 years, I have become interested in trying to understand the continued support for President Trump in face of his many failures both in domestic policies and foreign affairs as well as his disreputable behavior. This support is even more puzzling given the fact that he has not delivered on his promises to his loyal base.
Trump has shown no knowledge of or interest in history, foreign policy or our government. He appears to be incompetent, self-centered and malevolent in his behavior and he refuses to seek the professional help and counsel available to him.
His presidency, in short, should no longer be judged on partisan or ideological issues, but rather his contempt for constitutional government and potentially illegal actions.
Democrats and Republicans must join together to right our constitutional republic.
I am reminded of the McCarthy hearings in 1954 when the attorney Joseph Welch asked McCarthy “Have you no decency, sir?” and when Senator Margaret Chase Smith said “I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to victory on the four horsemen of calumny — fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear.”
Where are these voices now? They certainly don’t exist among the Republicans in Congress and especially those in the Senate, not the least of whom is our junior senator from Georgia.
We can argue about our differences and the proper role of government later.
Robert Fischer
St. Simons Island