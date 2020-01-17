Hardly a day goes by without another revelation of questionable action by the current administration. Yet the Christian Right continues to support this presidency.
Yes, I know the economy is good and unemployment low. My banker son tells me so. And I know Trump supports overturning Roe vs. Wade and continues to appoint conservative judges. Such action garners support from the religious right, to be sure.
Recently, Christianity Today has been criticized by evangelicals for its editorial condemnation and call for the impeachment and removal of the president. Franklin Graham and Ralph Reed have both attacked the journal and vocalized their support for the president. Apparently they subscribe to the belief that the ends justify the means without regard for what it says about who we are as a people and the larger role on the community in the long run.
Where are the mainline churches in all this? When will they lend their voices to the ongoing debate? Is not the sacred world the proper domain for issues of ethics, decency, morality, respect and justice? Do these values not intersect the secular world?
Church and State should be separate for sure, and certainly ideological politics have no place in the pulpit. Still, wouldn’t it be encouraging and appropriate for respected clergy in our communities to speak out and write about the erosion of morality and corruption in our politics?
Robert Fischer
St. Simons Island