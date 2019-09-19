Referencing The News’ headline of Sept. 11, 2019, concerning the fate of the Glynn County Police Department, my 25 plus years of experience and education compel me to comment.
The most recent outgoing Glynn County Grand Jury should be commended for tackling the law enforcement management problem existing in local government for much too long. It is clear to all that problems exist all around, and that proper supervision of all local law enforcement in the county is not being addressed.
Our county government is fragmented to be sure, and we have three separate law enforcement entities within that governing body (the city of Brunswick citizens pay county taxes also). The national average is one sworn officer to one thousand civilians at an average of 60 to 70 percent of the total budget. It seems there is no direct line of supervision with our county enforcement agencies. We do not have a police commissioner and therefore, the county manager shares this cumbersome and chaotic police management system with the entire county commission. That fact, in itself, is at the least unfair to the good men and women who gamble their lives and livelihoods for their profession every day. Following the presentment issues identified by the grand jury, our problems encompass every level of law enforcement in the county. Most of these, large or small, are personnel related and could be addressed by strong and well trained internal management before they reach levels of incompetence, favoritism and even corruption.
I support the presentment. Unify.
J Davis
St. Simons Island