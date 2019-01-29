Thank you for highlighting in your lead editorial today the role that the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island through its charitable grant program played in supporting the Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Library Card Project for Glynn County first-graders.
Kudos to Geri Mullis and Ben Bryson at Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Sung Hui Lewis at Glynn County Schools for introducing first-graders to the world of books and libraries, and the responsibility of having their very own library cards.
The St. Simons Island Rotary is proud to support this important work. We also sponsor the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Reading Rockets volunteer reader program for pre-k and kindergarten students and encourage anyone who would like to volunteer to be a volunteer reader to sign up at one of the MOGL’s libraries.
Linda Muir
St. Simons Island