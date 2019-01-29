Thank you for highlighting in your lead editorial today the role that the Rotary Club of St. Simons Island through its charitable grant program played in supporting the Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Library Card Project for Glynn County first-graders.

Kudos to Geri Mullis and Ben Bryson at Marshes of Glynn Libraries and Sung Hui Lewis at Glynn County Schools for introducing first-graders to the world of books and libraries, and the responsibility of having their very own library cards.

The St. Simons Island Rotary is proud to support this important work. We also sponsor the Marshes of Glynn Libraries Reading Rockets volunteer reader program for pre-k and kindergarten students and encourage anyone who would like to volunteer to be a volunteer reader to sign up at one of the MOGL’s libraries.

Linda Muir

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.