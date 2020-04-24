Commendable! Tonight as I sat reflecting on the front porch, The News arrived at 11:15 p.m. Placed in the green TBN box out front, I set it on the kitchen table for the habitual morning ritual: a K-cup of coffee and a leisurely read.
Thank you for your unselfish community dedication. Your continued publication is an act of love.
I would like to personally thank all the staff members, including the dedicated anonymous team members who compile and deliver the paper each day.
It is incomprehensible how difficult the task of coordinating the efforts of so many unsung heroes is under the current circumstances.
We mourn and pray for all lost loved ones. Each death is a tragedy, seemingly needless.
A nation has been turned upside down and kicked in the keister. Humiliated and brought to its knees.
Statistically, 99.9% of this nation’s 330M survive.
We grieve; we cannot deny we are angry.
A community rationalizes. Other experience depression overwhelmed by feelings of hopeless frustration and bitterness. Many mourn the loss of plans for the future.
The community feels there is a lack of control. Some are numb or perhaps suicidal.
It is time to face the worst and celebrate the best; build on our experience to grow.
The Phoenix shall rise stronger bolder and invincible.
P.S.: A personal shout out to the person who delivers The News to us.
Howard Manser
Brunswick