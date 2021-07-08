Please allow me to say thank you to Bill Tippins, John Adams and your reporter Terry Dickson.
Mr. Dickson’s article in the July 6 issue concerning the two gentlemen’s friendship and service in Vietnam was outstanding. All of our citizens can be blessed by this type story that reveals what our warrior citizens have experienced to gain freedom for all of us.
Hopefully, more people with military experiences will share that information with us and more reporters/writers like Mr. Dickson will put it in writing for our benefit. Let me also encourage our educators — history, civics, government, math, music, etc — to highlight these reports to their students.
In fact, wouldn’t it be good — no, great — for our educators to have our military veterans speak at their schools.
And, one final thought Mr. Editor. Might you use your power of the press to reach out to our local military organizations and individuals to gather and publish stories of their individual, personal experiences.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island