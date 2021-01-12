Thank you, and especially Derrick Davis, for the very nice section in the Saturday, January 9 edition, devoted to the memory of Sonny Miller and the 50th anniversary of the 1970 GRPS 13-year-old football championship. Sonny Miller had a positive galvanizing impact on youth and families in Glynn County.
Mr. Davis was very thoughtful while capturing our memories of Sonny and the 1970 championship season. I have heard many comments that it was nice to bring back those memories and see such a positive community story. We have a rich history of athletic success in Glynn County. Success on the fields of athletic competition is a source of community pride, and it is a good thing to occasionally remember those stories.
David Sweat
Brunswick