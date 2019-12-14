Thanks to Ronda Rich for the Andy Griffith series. For those of us of a certain age, the show brings back fond memories of our childhood.

While Brunswick has always been a bit larger than Mayberry, there were elements of that little town that we could spot in our own. And we certainly recognized the show’s characters in our family members and neighbors.

These kinds of articles are what make turning to The Brunswick News such a pleasure. That is particularly so for those of us now far away and enjoying The News online. Keep it up, Ms. Rich.

Glenn Carson,

Brentwood, Tenn.

