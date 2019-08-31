Kudos to The Brunswick News for frequently publishing positive stories, especially those about students. I almost wrote a letter after reading Wednesday’s story on Glynn Academy senior Thomas Hunter’s efforts to help the Russel-White family recover from their destroyed home. Today’s story regarding Joshua Brumbach, the Glynn Academy senior who scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, was the final catalyst needed for me to write.
I admire Joshua for thanking his teachers and classmates for their role in his accomplishments. The more I read, the more I thought, “Georgia Tech needs a student like Joshua.”
While his participation in the Math Team supported these thoughts. It was his creation of the GA Ultimate Frisbee Club that told me, “Joshua really needs to apply to Georgia Tech,” since Ultimate is frequently played on campus.
I was so pleased when Joshua stated he only plans to apply to Georgia Tech. Maybe Thomas Hunter will apply to Georgia Tech also!
Each year, Golden Isles Georgia Tech Network chooses from a small pool of local applicants to award several scholarships of $1,000 or more. Scholarship applications are taken in January from students who have applied to Georgia Tech, even if they have not yet received their acceptance letters. Joshua (and Thomas?), please apply for the Network scholarship and pass the word about it to the classmates that have helped you on your journey.
Bob Blackwell
Brunswick