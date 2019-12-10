Got to give you an atta-boy for your editorial on the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
I had the honor to pass by the USS Arizona six times while on our way to WestPac. We always stopped in Pearl for more advanced training, flight operations, fire drills, general quarters, broken arrow drills and battle station meals, C-rations. We went out to sea on Monday, and flew and trained until Friday with no breaks.
I made six WestPac cruises, and each time we entered or left port we passed the hull of the battleship Arizona. As we passed by, we were called to attention to honor all our shipmates who went down with the ship and were entombed there until a few years ago. The Navy tried successfully to retrieve some of the bodies from the ship, but over 900 still remain entombed there in.
According to news reports, there were only three men of war (capitol ships) that were not recovered. All the rest were repaired and joined in the battles against Japan.
When WWII began, we only had three aircraft carriers. By 1945, we had 100 — CVA, CVE, CVL showing the spirit of the American workers both men and women.
L.J. Vsetecka
Brunswick