Thank you so much for printing the article by Jeff Kilgore on Oct. 7, 2020. The history of the war between the states has been written and rewritten so many times that most people do not have a clue of the truth. Even though slavery played into it, it was never the reason the war was fought.
World history, state history, geography, civics, etc. was at one time taught at all school levels. That was before the government, unions, socialists took over the school system. Now with subjects like bullying, sex education, race, gender and on and on, there is no time to teach life-building subjects. Even basics, like reading, writing and arithmetic have gone by the wayside. Children are graduating from high school who can’t read on a third-grade level, college students are graduating with no path to a job in their easy subject choices. American parents need to take back the education of their children.
J.B. Rice
St. Simons Island