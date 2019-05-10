The letter to the editor by Felton Hudson in the Thursday May 9 issue of The Brunswick News is truly a classic, and I am framing it and hanging it in my living room. Any real American should do the same.
He summarizes by saying “The caravans of immigrants flooding our Southern Border is a national emergency.” We are truly being invaded, conquered and occupied without a shot being fired. The Democratic/Socialist Party should be ashamed.
I remember World War II very well, and we united as Americans, both Democrats and Republicans to save America from invasions by Germany and Japan. I was even a Democrat who loved FDR back then but then some Democrats took a sharp “left turn” and I kept going straight.
We fought to save our country back then, but now the Democrats are giving it away. Wow have times changed.
God bless America.
Bob Tatum
Brookman