The letter to the editor by Felton Hudson in the Thursday May 9 issue of The Brunswick News is truly a classic, and I am framing it and hanging it in my living room. Any real American should do the same.

He summarizes by saying “The caravans of immigrants flooding our Southern Border is a national emergency.” We are truly being invaded, conquered and occupied without a shot being fired. The Democratic/Socialist Party should be ashamed.

I remember World War II very well, and we united as Americans, both Democrats and Republicans to save America from invasions by Germany and Japan. I was even a Democrat who loved FDR back then but then some Democrats took a sharp “left turn” and I kept going straight.

We fought to save our country back then, but now the Democrats are giving it away. Wow have times changed.

God bless America.

Bob Tatum

Brookman

