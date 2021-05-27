I would like to commend Glynn County Police Chief Rickey Evans on his involvement and handling of the security incident involving the standoff that took place on Friday, April 7, 2021.
Having served approximately 27 years in the criminal justice system, including nine years as a captain with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Department, I was pleased to see the outstanding manner in which Chief Evans, his team and the partner organizations resolved the situation. The fact that the incident was resolved peacefully without injury or death to the suspect or law enforcement officers is a testament to the high quality manner in which the standoff was managed.
Again, thanks for your leadership during this incident.
Calvin Waye Jr.
Brunswick