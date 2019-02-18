All praise to your guest columnist, Bootie Wood, for her descriptive and vastly useful perspective on St. Simons Island, its history and cultural tradition, for her expansive, inherited view of the Georgia coast as belonging to all Georgians and the responsibility of stewardship we bear, and for her exhortations to take the long view in preparing for the future.

And thanks to her father for inculcating her with these values as he, himself, served Georgia in his several capacities. My 40 years of experience here seems scant compared to the vista she paints, and well I can imagine her affection for the St. Simons Island of her childhood and youth. But she fills me with even more appreciation for this wonderful place. The toll is a good idea. Let’s help our legislatures design a way to administer it that is just and fruitful.

Tony Baker

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.