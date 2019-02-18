All praise to your guest columnist, Bootie Wood, for her descriptive and vastly useful perspective on St. Simons Island, its history and cultural tradition, for her expansive, inherited view of the Georgia coast as belonging to all Georgians and the responsibility of stewardship we bear, and for her exhortations to take the long view in preparing for the future.
And thanks to her father for inculcating her with these values as he, himself, served Georgia in his several capacities. My 40 years of experience here seems scant compared to the vista she paints, and well I can imagine her affection for the St. Simons Island of her childhood and youth. But she fills me with even more appreciation for this wonderful place. The toll is a good idea. Let’s help our legislatures design a way to administer it that is just and fruitful.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island