Thanks much for a great editorial recognizing success of Signature Squares for completing historically appropriate improvements to our historic squares in downtown Brunswick. Our whole objective was to encourage downtown revitalization and historic preservation in Brunswick’s National Historic District.
In 2004 Julie Martin, executive director of nonprofit Signature Squares, proposed to raise half the funds for restoration of squares from private sources if city would match it dollar for dollar. The City Commission enthusiastically approved her proposal, and we hit the ground running.
We began with restoration of 1880s fountain completed July 4, 2006, in Hanover Square. We have had 16 years support of mayors Bryan Thompson and Cornell Harvey, which was critical to our success that has exceeded all expectations. I spent 20 years in Savannah involved in its phenomenal historic preservation success, and I knew Brunswick, equally historic, had the same potential with its historic district.
I believe downtown revitalization has turned the corner and is well underway to achieving the economic and aesthetic vitality we knew was possible.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick