Just a note to express my continuing appreciation to Larry Hobbs and other writers who have kept the community so well informed on the continuing saga of the Golden Ray. This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, maritime history in the making, and once seen, never to be forgotten.
The stories you’ve printed have been interesting and informative, answered questions I had almost before I asked them. And the pictures on your website have been marvelously explanatory in their own right. Thank you, and keep up the good work.
Rafe Semmes
Midway