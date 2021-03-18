I was very pleased to read Savannah Richardson’s story about the young golfer, Jeremiah Austin, on Monday. I can attest to all that she and her sources had to say about this fine young man, and that comes from a personal experience.
As an aging “hacker,” I went out to play a round at Sapelo Hammock last fall — a beautiful local course — as I at times do, alone. Playing behind a slow foursome was OK, as I had time to think about my shots, and play a second (or third) ball on occasion.
At the tee box of the 16th hole, I met young Jeremiah alone in his cart. He had run out of golf balls. I offered him a sleeve of 3, and we agreed to play the last 3 holes together.
I declined his offer to tee off, preferring to size up my playing partner (whose practice swings told me what to expect). He crushed that drive and put his second shot on the green, while I battled my way toward the green. The 17th par three, across nothing but marsh, proved no less challenging. He was on the green and sunk another par put.
He played the 18th to perfection as well, and I realized that this fine young gentleman was a person to remember. We bumped elbows (COVID time) and went our way. I, assured of having just met if not another Tiger, most certainly a young man worthy of our admiration and respect.
Larry Meagher
St. Simons Island