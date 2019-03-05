Imagine my surprise and great pleasure and gratification upon reading the Monday column by the always-entertaining Terry Dickson.
As a former daily newspaper sports editor in a previous life, two of my most favorite people happened to be the very subjects of Terry’s column — golfer Steve Melnyk and college basketball coach John Wooden.
I covered Steve Melnyk and did post-tournament interviews with him on several occasions in the 1970s and was always deeply impressed by the man’s graciousness, humility and class, qualities that went hand-in-hand with his natural abilities as one of the greatest amateur golfers to ever come out of the state of Georgia.
As for Coach Wooden, he was a rare jewel, truly one of a kind, likely never to be seen again. Wooden was the true “gentleman” of college basketball during an amazing career at UCLA — 10 national championships in 12 years (seven of them in a row) with a low-key personality that exemplified integrity, honesty, high personal standards and morals, all blended in with the basketball genius that he so obviously was.
Heartfelt thanks to my friend Terry Dickson for so effectively taking us back in time and combining these elements into a wonderful recounting of two amazing people. And it was a pleasure and surprise to learn for the first time of Coach Wooden’s strong connection to our Golden Isles.
Buddy Sullivan
Darien