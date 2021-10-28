Thank you for letting us know just how hard the carriers work. I did not know, until now, what they went through. Such dedication is rare in this day and time — especially doing two jobs.
I look forward to the newspaper each morning. I started reading the news early in my life as I was born in Brunswick in 1940. I also was a paper delivery boy for the Atlanta paper — on a bike, rain or shine, on dirt streets with no days off.
Also, thank you to city and county employees, nurses and doctors. God bless us all.
Bill Smith
Brunswick