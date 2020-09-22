Kudos to The Brunswick News for its examination of the issue of the Confederate monument in Hanover Square. Gordon Jackson is doing an excellent job of examining the disparate views and reporting on the city commission meeting on Sept. 16 when there was a public hearing on the topic.
The term “Lost Cause” keeps cropping up in discussions, so I searched for it online and found out that it is most commonly thought of as “The Lost Cause mythology that grew in the aftermath of the South’s loss of the Civil War.” This really helped me understand where those opposing the removal of the statue are coming from.
I keep hearing about the two versions of why the Civil War was fought: slavery, or “states’ rights.” Everyone knows that the latter really means the states’ rights to own slaves. If the South had won, it’s hard to imagine that any state would have abolished slavery on its own. But we are now living in the 21st century, and I would like to think that we as a society have evolved.
Governors (such as Nikki Haley) and mayors (such as Mitch Landrieu) have ordered the removal of at least 60 Confederate symbols across the South. I strongly urge our leaders of the City of Brunswick to do what they know is right, even if it is politically difficult, and remove the monument from Hanover Square. Our community needs to be on the right side of history.
Diane Knight
St. Simons Island