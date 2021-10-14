I appeal to Buddy Carter, the insurrectionist, to be honest and resign as our congressman. The recent changes in our Georgia voting laws increase the certainty of his re-election, if he chooses to be honest with us.

In 2022, he can run to be our congressional representative as a supporter of the Trump plan to turn our democracy into an autocracy in 2024. This plan to overturn our democracy has recently been revealed by Steve Bannon, the pardoned former Trump campaign manager. Such a plan needs to be openly addressed as our democracy allows and encourages.

If the American voters believe in and support such a plan, we need to get there honestly, openly, legitimately and harmoniously.

Joe Grimes

St. Simons Island

Concerns raised about Jekyll master plan update

A months-long process to update the master plan for Jekyll Island, which is now in its final stages before potential adoption, has highlighted the concerns many have about future overdevelopment of the island.

First lift of last section a damage inspection

The VB 10,000 crane vessel could hoist the final chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray out of the waters of the St. Simons Sound as early as this week, but that does not mean it is going anywhere anytime soon, according to Unified Command.