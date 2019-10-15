With all the violence in our schools and country, it appalls and saddens me that schools would be engaged in teaching young children “How to be a Pirate,” and that a reputable newspaper would highlight that on the front page of the paper (Sept. 27). Does anyone know that pirates are criminals that have caused a lot of damage and sadness worldwide?

Your paper points out a very important concept a few days later (Sept. 30) in the editorial on “Fathers’ March,” quote — “Children and teens are easily impressionable. They are still developing their own sense of what’s right and what’s wrong as they grow up.”

Iris Shadrick

Jekyll Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.