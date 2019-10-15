With all the violence in our schools and country, it appalls and saddens me that schools would be engaged in teaching young children “How to be a Pirate,” and that a reputable newspaper would highlight that on the front page of the paper (Sept. 27). Does anyone know that pirates are criminals that have caused a lot of damage and sadness worldwide?
Your paper points out a very important concept a few days later (Sept. 30) in the editorial on “Fathers’ March,” quote — “Children and teens are easily impressionable. They are still developing their own sense of what’s right and what’s wrong as they grow up.”
Iris Shadrick
Jekyll Island