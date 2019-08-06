I often read with amusement the unending letters to the editor from Felton Hudson.

I’ve read his letters railing against great American cities and states, about people who don’t believe we should spend our taxes on education but on gas and oil subsidies. He’s defended allowing the 1 percent in this country to shirk their responsibility to give back and to allow them to pay at a lower tax rate than the people who work for them.

I’m sure he must have health care but doesn’t care if others do. I’m sure we disagree on choice and global warming and a host of other issues. Where we differ is in respect for those who have different views than we do. Mr. Hudson by referring to the elected representatives of many Americans as fools, morons and lice, you cheapen the public discourse and have forgotten what this country stands for. Oh and Felton, better not throw around the phrase "hasta la vista, baby" around or the brutes holding men, women and children in horrendous conditions may come get you.

Jeanne Kane

St. Simons Island

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.