I often read with amusement the unending letters to the editor from Felton Hudson.
I’ve read his letters railing against great American cities and states, about people who don’t believe we should spend our taxes on education but on gas and oil subsidies. He’s defended allowing the 1 percent in this country to shirk their responsibility to give back and to allow them to pay at a lower tax rate than the people who work for them.
I’m sure he must have health care but doesn’t care if others do. I’m sure we disagree on choice and global warming and a host of other issues. Where we differ is in respect for those who have different views than we do. Mr. Hudson by referring to the elected representatives of many Americans as fools, morons and lice, you cheapen the public discourse and have forgotten what this country stands for. Oh and Felton, better not throw around the phrase "hasta la vista, baby" around or the brutes holding men, women and children in horrendous conditions may come get you.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island