This Thursday will be a test to see if our local school system can safely provide in-classroom education, while our community apparently has a positive test rate of about 10%. This rate is pretty much in line with statewide results, and is well above the rates recommended of 3% or lower (ideally) or 5% or lower (at the most) by knowledgeable professionals, before in-classroom education should be considered.
Kudos to the Board of Education for mandating masks in our school facilities. Let’s hope that is enough.
Dick Wiederhorn
St. Simons Island