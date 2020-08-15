This Thursday will be a test to see if our local school system can safely provide in-classroom education, while our community apparently has a positive test rate of about 10%. This rate is pretty much in line with statewide results, and is well above the rates recommended of 3% or lower (ideally) or 5% or lower (at the most) by knowledgeable professionals, before in-classroom education should be considered.

Kudos to the Board of Education for mandating masks in our school facilities. Let’s hope that is enough.

Dick Wiederhorn

St. Simons Island

