Amen to your nice editorial welcoming Chief Battiste aboard. No truer words were ever spoken than yours indicating that without community support, the job becomes impossible. I still carry scars from the mean streets of the 1960s to bear witness to this fact. I think our strong religious community will keep us on a course of reason and forgiving.
The recent story about the two old service buddies reconnecting brought back a memory from the Marine Corps and the Korean War.
I had to work with a black guy who was so terribly hostile to me and all whites that I had to call him out. Just before we came to blows, he said,” How many of your uncles have black folks lynched?” No contest, fight over.
We became good friends and held many conversations about the future of black and white race relations in the U.S.
I remember we agreed that we would probably never live to see a black president but that by the millennium, race in the U.S. would be no more divisive than religious preferences. I was surprised by the first wrong guess but believe we may have been right on the second if so many race hucksters hadn’t found power and profit in divisiveness.
I still remember the kid’s name, Jessie Outlaw from Cherry Hill, N.C. I wonder what ever happened to him?
Bob Hilton
Brunswick