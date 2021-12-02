I am in total agreement with all the letters to hold off development of Jekyll Island.
I and my family have been going to the island for over 50 years. It is true it is not like it used to be, nor should it be, but there is still something about a visit there which puts you in another more primitive place in a simpler time. You just can’t find this anywhere, and we are privileged to have it still.
Just put a pause on development now and let’s give the island time to adjust to what has been put there now. Overdevelopment will surely ruin this lovely spacious place.
Ginger Birdsey
Atlanta