I fully agree with Linda Seierstad’s letter opposing the construction of a gas station by Harris Teeter, across the street from Stables Corner.
I am aware of at least six gas stations on our small Island. Two of them have been closed from time to time, presumably because they were not doing enough business.
About 20 years ago the Land Trust, thankfully, acquired the corner site, now abutting the Demere/Frederica roundabout, and eliminated one gas station.
It is likely that the Stables Corner intersection will soon be another roundabout. Nothing should be allowed to increase traffic in this already very busy area.
Most village communities spend time trying to remove gas stations, and I believe the majority of St. Simons residents would oppose this construction permit.
Clive Oatley
St. Simons Island