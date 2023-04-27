Pete Richmond’s letter of April 25, as usual, is the gospel — at least the way most sane and observant people see it. His letters usually highlight the dire straits in which America finds itself and in my opinion should be a clarion to all of us that we are headed for disaster like no nation has ever faced. Realistically there is no formula for recovery — especially without a leader and wise and patriotic support advisers.
Deep down where the sun does not shine we all know that Armageddon is around the corner. The fragile state of America cannot continue standing. We elect a president to enforce the Constitution and more generally the laws. Biden has not answered the bell on any count — especially not lifting a finger to protect our borders. We have lost our sovereignty and yet wanting to engage in conflicts that we cannot possibly win or finance. How can we support a war when bankrupt with a depleted oil supply and even soldiers willing to lay their lives on the line to support such a corrupt and dastardly government?