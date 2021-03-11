The Brunswick News is to be commended for its editorial on March 6 calling out the state legislature for its misguided attempts at “election reform.” The News is right to point out the real reasons for the numerous bills filed in the current session, a blatant and unapologetic attempt to limit ballot access to those who tend not to vote for the current party in power.
Those attempts include — as the editorial pointed out — reducing early voting days, stopping automatic voter registration, limiting absentee ballot drop boxes and moving to a politically appointed elections supervisor. Other proposals worthy of condemnation include prohibiting a Sunday early vote and penalizing groups that legitimately work to register voters.
However, we would like to remind the paper that no excuse absentee voting did not grow out of the pandemic. It has been in effect for years and was put in place, according to the former Secretary of State in office at the time, to remove the onus from local election boards of verifying excuses and from voters of making one up. Severely cutting back on the ability to vote in absentia while also reducing early voting days and, in some counties, reducing polling locations, is guaranteed to create unbearable lines on election day.
Preventing election fraud (which countless studies have shown to be nearly non-existent) is reasonable but needs to be done fairly and without further burdening those who must already make sacrifices to vote.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick