Amen! Thank you for your editorial regarding the need for care of the mentally ill. While many are homeless because of a series of bad choices or bad luck, the vast majority suffer from mental illness.
Smarter and more powerful people than me need to come up with a solution. Our public policies leave the troubled to fend for themselves on the streets or to jail them over and over.
Private and religious groups like Salvation Army, The Well (FaithWorks), Gateway, Safe Harbor, Saved by Grace, His Ministry and Faithful Love do amazing work in helping keep people safe, fed, on their medications and physically healthy.
The staffs and volunteers in these organizations know how difficult and rewarding that work is. Without them, the situation would be far worse.
The big problem occurs at night. There are only a few beds available to the hundreds in Glynn County who suffer acute and chronic homelessness. Tiny Houses — with open doors — are being built for homeless veterans by veteran groups with help from local Rotary Clubs.
More houses being built by Hand in Hand will help, but the problem is bigger than all this collective work.
We must remember that those seen and unseen homeless among us are people. God’s children who wander in the wilderness.
Let us not complain. Let us cry “Help” together to our policy makers to find solutions. In the meantime, let us pray to God to continue God’s sending angels to help.
Wright Culpepper
St. Simons Island