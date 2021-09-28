We are writing to thank you for your thoughtful editorial regarding altering the dune setbacks. We strongly believe that we need no further development on St. Simons and most especially, development which would destroy existing dune setbacks.
The dunes are our only protection against storms. We’ve seen the damage they can do to the dunes when we do not take a direct hit. Imagine, if you will, what damage would occur from a direct hit. We encourage all who are interested to voice their concerns to the Islands Planning Commission and the Glynn County Commission.
Leslie Carlton
St. Simons Island