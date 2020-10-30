A well done to Doug Alexander whose recent letter debunks a previous letter from Jim Barger who without benefit of any evidence, except to regurgitate the oft used tirades and despicable discussions of Blacks from Joe Brown and Alexander Stephens to make the point that the war was about slavery. Both leaders were insane.
Besides the accuracy of Mr. Alexander’s understanding of the war’s causal, logic alone would show secession, nor the war were to maintain slavery. The despicable institution of slavery had been legally sanctioned by the Missouri Compromise of 1820 and the Kansas/Nebraska Compromise of 1850 by Congress and by the Supreme Court in its infamous Dred Scott decision.
Slavery existed of course, and we of today know well that life on the plantation was not fun for everyone, but we cannot rewrite evil history by removal of statues of Confederate common soldiers and prominent generals.
The statue in my hometown is about to receive its mutilation despite Georgia Law being very clear on the removal or destruction of these statues. But they gotta go. This is a sad day for me, but if I thought that the removal of such statues which memorialize the supreme effort of the South, I would with tears in my eyes say take them down. Would this make the bewildered and affronted happy? We all know the answer to that. Nothing will ever make them happy. As a nation, we have become shameless and cowardly-zero national courage on any matter.
Felton Hudson
St. Simons Island