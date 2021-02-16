It was very disturbing to read in the beach plan article that if there is a beach parking fee that the local residents will also have to pay it.

Personally, I am against any parking fee at our beach. Having free access to our beach is one of the many ways St. Simons Island is superior to Tybee Island. However, I can see that to implement the upgrades and additions (many of which seem unnecessary) discussed in the article, additional money will be needed.

I do believe that if a parking fee at the old Coast Guard Station is implemented, you will see the parking areas at Gould’s Inlet and Massengale Park overrun with traffic, and the commissioners will be in for a fight from local residents if they have to pay the fee. Nothing in the article addressed how the $1/hour would be collected or enforced and how expensive that would be to do so.

Many of us chose to retire here after vacationing here for years because of the beach, but now realize how much more there is here to love than just the beach.

However, this will discriminate against the majority of the island residents who do not live on the beach, and will probably cause the beachfront residents headaches from people trying to avoid the paid parking. I sincerely hope our commissioners will come up with an alternative plan.

Christy Hand

St. Simons Island

Mardi Gras coming to Kingsland

The 27th annual Mardi Gras festival has been moved from St. Marys to Kingsland but organizers believe the festival will still have the atmosphere that has made it a must-see event each year.

Pulitzer Prize-winning author to speak at college event

College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has partnered with the Coastal Georgia Historical Society to present a lecture by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and journalist, Hank Klibanoff. The lecture will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.

Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

A chorus of beautiful voices rang through the speakers in Debbie McIlrath’s classroom at Sterling Elementary as a small group of students watched a video of professional singers whose individual performances were edited together into a virtual concert.