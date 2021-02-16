It was very disturbing to read in the beach plan article that if there is a beach parking fee that the local residents will also have to pay it.
Personally, I am against any parking fee at our beach. Having free access to our beach is one of the many ways St. Simons Island is superior to Tybee Island. However, I can see that to implement the upgrades and additions (many of which seem unnecessary) discussed in the article, additional money will be needed.
I do believe that if a parking fee at the old Coast Guard Station is implemented, you will see the parking areas at Gould’s Inlet and Massengale Park overrun with traffic, and the commissioners will be in for a fight from local residents if they have to pay the fee. Nothing in the article addressed how the $1/hour would be collected or enforced and how expensive that would be to do so.
Many of us chose to retire here after vacationing here for years because of the beach, but now realize how much more there is here to love than just the beach.
However, this will discriminate against the majority of the island residents who do not live on the beach, and will probably cause the beachfront residents headaches from people trying to avoid the paid parking. I sincerely hope our commissioners will come up with an alternative plan.
Christy Hand
St. Simons Island