I think that we all, regardless of political persuasion, should agree with the adage “ignorance is no excuse”.

Anyone who wants to be an informed voter should read the Mueller Report, every word of it, not relying on the “spin” from either right or left-wing media. Just read the report.

You will recognize, with absolute clarity, the profound incompetence and dishonesty of our president. After all, ignorance is no excuse, and the worst kind of ignorance is “willful ignorance”. Read the report.

Bob Thigpen

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.