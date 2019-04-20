I think that we all, regardless of political persuasion, should agree with the adage “ignorance is no excuse”.
Anyone who wants to be an informed voter should read the Mueller Report, every word of it, not relying on the “spin” from either right or left-wing media. Just read the report.
You will recognize, with absolute clarity, the profound incompetence and dishonesty of our president. After all, ignorance is no excuse, and the worst kind of ignorance is “willful ignorance”. Read the report.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island