The whole western world appears to be rallying around the Ukraine and uniting against Russian aggression. But there is one portion of the western world that wants to blame American leadership and say that the real threat is not Russia but China and Biden: the radical American right, the American right that was radicalized and blinded by Donald Trump, the un-American right.
Thomas Goodrich blames Biden and Harris, not Putin. Brian Blue says Russia is not a true threat. Pete Richmond says Biden is “a chicken ready for the plucking” by “tough global leaders” like Putin. This drivel comes from Trump supporters, people who admire autocrats and believe Putin when he denies interfering in American elections. When Trump was doing Putin’s work for him, weakening NATO and strengthening Putin, these people were thrilled. Instead of attacking their own leadership, these men should be focusing their negative attention on autocratic, “nationalistic,” leaders like Putin and all those, including Trump, who admire and kowtow to Putin.
Instead of seeing the invasion of Ukraine as an opportunity to further divide America, these men should support America, Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, Poland and all of the NATO countries in defending Ukraine from the loud-mouth, autocratic murderer who wants to decapitate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Loud-mouth autocratic leaders do not exude strength; they are narcissists who have no regard for human rights or human life.
Bunny Gilles
St. Simons Island