Newly elected Marxist Ocasio-Cortez and anti-Semitic Muslim Rashida Tlaib harangue to the American people: “Peasants, illegal aliens, radical Socialist Democrats, sanctuary city invaders and MS-13 gangs unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains.”
But do not fear this blatant, anarchist diatribe from these two glitzy socialists. They are new to the swamp and have not yet been indoctrinated and corrupted by the entrenched Socialist oligarchs.
Greed is a much more powerful force than conviction of one’s principles; so once Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib undergo the radical left-wing Swamp Baptismal and Anointment by the likes of Pelosi, Waters, Booker, Schumer, Harris and Pocahontas, they will quickly abandon their “lose-your-chains” and anti-Semitic outcries to become entrenched taxpayer parasites.
Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib got elected by spewing out their Marxist propaganda. However, they will readily abandon this failed philosophy in favor of swamp oligarchical collectivism (Orwell’s “1984”; Marx and Engel’s “Communist Manifesto”), as they become seduced by, molded by, and soon-to-emulate the entrenched swamp oligarchs.
Meanwhile, as these two glitzy and ostentatious socialists are metamorphosing into dangerous anti-constitutional fanatics—“beautiful to the eye, but poisonous within, like Monarch Butterflies”—let’s hope that most Americans will always believe that the “pen” (free press), guided by reason, objectivity and the truth will always be mightier than the “sword” of propaganda and lies of self-serving hypocrites.
“Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery,” — Winston Churchill.
Martin Carey
St. Simons Island