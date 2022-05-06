As we move further into 2022, I just have a few questions for you to ponder. Literally a handful.
1. Why does our president want our country to put so much effort and expense into switching to solar power? Especially as 90% of the world’s solar arrays are made in China?
2. Why does this same man want the nation to buy petroleum from other world producers, rather than extract and refine our own petroleum products, of which we have an untapped abundance? Perhaps you have noticed the price of gasoline double since he took office?
3. Why have serious crime levels gone through the roof in our major cities and stayed there? Not to mention, why has the number of illegals now pouring across our border with Mexico grown so much, when the border was under control when this president took office?
There are many, many more questions. What the heck is going on?
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.
Oak Grove Island