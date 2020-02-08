My tennis friends say the Kings Park petition has shenanigans behind it. I don’t know what a pickleball is but y’all ought to know more about the petitioner group.

These are folks that make stuff up, have a deceptive webpage counter that adds numbers for a visit whether you support or not, and are incapable of doing the right thing unless it directly benefits them.

Same folks that let their dogs run free without a leash and often “forget” to clean up.

Same folks that freely drive on park property because it’s more convenient to get to their backyard. Time for a park gate.

Same folks that vandalize the tennis court electrical box so the lights on the tennis courts won’t come on. Don’t want light on their backyard.

Same folks that put up their fences on park property — conveniently extending their backyard into the park. Time for a survey.

Some GIFT board members are throwing the flag and questioning the real motivation of the petitioners.

Pave over paradise? Of course not — it will be paradise with the laughter and fun of tennis, baseball, softball, basketball, and yes pickle ball for all. Build the courts.

Taylor Reynolds

Brunswick

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.