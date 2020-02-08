My tennis friends say the Kings Park petition has shenanigans behind it. I don’t know what a pickleball is but y’all ought to know more about the petitioner group.
These are folks that make stuff up, have a deceptive webpage counter that adds numbers for a visit whether you support or not, and are incapable of doing the right thing unless it directly benefits them.
Same folks that let their dogs run free without a leash and often “forget” to clean up.
Same folks that freely drive on park property because it’s more convenient to get to their backyard. Time for a park gate.
Same folks that vandalize the tennis court electrical box so the lights on the tennis courts won’t come on. Don’t want light on their backyard.
Same folks that put up their fences on park property — conveniently extending their backyard into the park. Time for a survey.
Some GIFT board members are throwing the flag and questioning the real motivation of the petitioners.
Pave over paradise? Of course not — it will be paradise with the laughter and fun of tennis, baseball, softball, basketball, and yes pickle ball for all. Build the courts.
Taylor Reynolds
Brunswick