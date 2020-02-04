I don’t have a college degree, but why are we spending $60,000 for a study of a roundabout less than a mile from another one we just put at the other end of the airport?
I’ll make every attempt to solicit all the qualified help I can find but will need $6 to pay for printing and paper to cover the submission of the plans. It looks less complicated with only three heavy traffic corridors going in. I will welcome criticism and debate on my opinion of this not so complicated matter.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island