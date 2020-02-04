I don’t have a college degree, but why are we spending $60,000 for a study of a roundabout less than a mile from another one we just put at the other end of the airport?

I’ll make every attempt to solicit all the qualified help I can find but will need $6 to pay for printing and paper to cover the submission of the plans. It looks less complicated with only three heavy traffic corridors going in. I will welcome criticism and debate on my opinion of this not so complicated matter.

Richard McBride

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.