Martin Niemöller, a German Lutheran pastor is given credit for this in Nazi Germany: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Is there a person alive in the free world who thinks Mr. Putin will stop with a victory in Ukraine?
Jay Martin
St. Simons Island