Martin Niemöller, a German Lutheran pastor is given credit for this in Nazi Germany: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Is there a person alive in the free world who thinks Mr. Putin will stop with a victory in Ukraine?

Jay Martin

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Rahab's Rope opens new pathways of commerce

Rahab's Rope opens new pathways of commerce

Many people find it important to shop at businesses and dine at restaurants whose missions reflect their values. Rahab’s Rope, in the St. Simons Pier Village, is certainly a business that lives its mission every day – and it’s making it more convenient for its customers to share in that oppo…