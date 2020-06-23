At last Thursday’s board of commissioners meeting, over one hour was spent discussing an abandonment request of 10 feet of alley in the East Beach Neighborhood of St. Simons Island.
The lawyer that was representing the client had indicated that his client had unwittingly purchased a piece of property that had a rear fence installed 10 feet into the Glynn County owned alley. The lawyer stated that his client merely wanted to clear up the “paperwork” on this property since they were selling the house and wanted it resolved for the potential new owner.
It appears that the real reason may be that the prospective new owner would be able to build a pool on the property with the new setback, something that would not be allowed without the abandonment.
I think it is time for the county to put a moratorium on abandonments in the East Beach neighborhood until the county does a thorough property review of which other owners have “appropriated” county property. In the words of Commissioner Coleman, “It seems like a case of It’s better to ask forgiveness than it is to ask permission.”
Tim McDermott
St. Simons Island