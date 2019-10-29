Thank you for the good advice in your Oct. 28 editorial regarding the projected cost of a new animal shelter at more than twice the amount set aside in SPLOST 2016: “Until the county can get a definite and stable cost for the project . . . it needs to pump the brakes on the project.”
The same good advice should apply to the county’s plans for SPLOST 2020, including setting aside $25 million for a county courthouse addition and renovation (total cost unknown), two new fire stations at a cost in excess of $14 million (cost of land acquisition not included), $10 million for the first phase of College Park drainage (including improvements to Altama Avenue), and $5.3 million for replacing a little-used bridge in a remote part of the county.
Although the referendum for SPLOST 2016 was not on the ballot until the November general election, our county commission voted back in June to place the SPLOST 2020 referendum on the primary ballot next May. Perhaps that’s because back in November 2016, only 56.11 percent of the voters approved that SPLOST referendum.
In other words, our elected officials seem to be hoping to speed up the process before the public has time to digest a five-year SPLOST that will total more than $100 million. Maybe it’s time to pump the brakes and put the referendum on the ballot in November.
Julian Smith
St. Simons Island