I agree totally with Phillip Graitcer’s letter praising the bipartisan effort that resulted in the infrastructure bill. He is correct, it will help Georgia repair bridges, roads, sewer systems, etc. I fear, however, he is being a little too polite regarding our representative in Congress, Buddy Carter.
Rep. Carter is participating in a long-standing practice by the GOP. Vote against spending bills and take credit for it.
Then when the project is initiated and helping local counties and cities, standing in front of it, smiling and taking credit for it. I fully intend to write to and call out The Brunswick News every time they print one of these misleading pictures and articles. Whether you like the press or not, they are responsible for calling out these lies. Do your job.
Jeanne Kane
St. Simons Island