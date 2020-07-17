Whoever says we are doing social distancing in Brunswick and St. Simons is either blind or has not been to Walmart or the St. Simons Pier. Obviously other places too, but the two named are perfect examples of how not to stay six feet from those other than family.
As a nurse I can tell you that social distancing is as important, if not more so, than wearing masks. Why do we wonder why our numbers are spiking when social distancing is largely ignored?
The restaurants I visit pay more attention than the public, and I thank them for their efforts. The public should have enough concern about their own health to abide by the guidelines. If not, at least they should consider their elderly family members and friends.
Iris Marshall
Brunswick