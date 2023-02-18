My name is Hal Hart and I reside in the city of Brunswick. I wish to publicly apologize to everyone in attendance with regard to the way I exited the Feb. 8 meeting of the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission meeting.
Admittedly, while not excusing my public reaction, I regretfully lost my temper in a situation that would have been easily averted had the meeting’s parameters been explained at the outset of the review.
The meeting was a scheduled meeting of the BPAC. On the agenda was a listing: site plan review, Island View Apartments. After an hour and half during which the developer agent, planners, commissioners and city commissioners had been given a chance to speak to the project, the chairman announced that at the city attorney’s request, there would be no public comments taken at this meeting.
I asked the chairman if he was serious and he said he was. I stood up and told the commissioners how disappointed I was with them and walked out of the meeting. I have been to every meeting of both BPAC and city commissioner’s meetings concerning this project and we have been told by both commissions that the public would be given many opportunities for their input.
I would like to state that I, in general, support this project but I and others have what we feel are serious concerns that need addressing.