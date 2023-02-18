My name is Hal Hart and I reside in the city of Brunswick. I wish to publicly apologize to everyone in attendance with regard to the way I exited the Feb. 8 meeting of the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission meeting.

Admittedly, while not excusing my public reaction, I regretfully lost my temper in a situation that would have been easily averted had the meeting’s parameters been explained at the outset of the review.

