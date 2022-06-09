It’s a daily occurrence. As of Tuesday, May 7, 2022 — the 158th day of the year — there have been 247 incidents of mass shootings and a total of 18,843 deaths. Astonishingly, more than half of those gun deaths (10,428) were from suicide. The fact is, gun violence is common enough that we hardly hear about these occurrences unless many lives are involved. But many lives are always involved. So many of us share feelings of grief, yet haven’t even known the unbelievable horror of gun violence firsthand. Just think about the millions directly affected by it — grieving widows, parents, children and siblings, along with all those that suffer long-lasting and painful bullet wounds to body and psyche. As a society I can’t understand why we are on such a stubborn, frightening and dangerous path. It’s beyond pathetic. And it just doesn’t have to be this way. In Brunswick this weekend will be another March for Our Lives, not just here but all around the nation. The first march in 2018 followed the tragedy at Florida’s Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 students were murdered and 17 injured. Like the aftermath of Sandy Hook Elementary’s massacre, the dashed hopes that “something would change” still haunt me. Please join the Women’s Voices of Glynn County and local community and faith leaders this Saturday, June 11, for a “stop the gun violence” rally. The gathering begins at 10 a.m. at the Universalist Unitarian Church, 1710 Gloucester St., Brunswick. Thoughts and prayers alone won’t stop these tragedies.
Diana Prentice
St. Simons Island